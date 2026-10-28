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NOTEBOOK: Joseph returns to practice

Oct 28, 2026 at 05:07 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Veteran safety Kerby Joseph was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this season as the team opened his 21-day window to come off the PUP list.

Joseph was smiling, joking around with fellow safety Brian Branch and even got in a few dance moves during breaks in the action in the individual portion of practice. It was good to see.

Joseph hasn't played in a game since Week 6 last season because of the knee injury. He still has to get back into game shape and make sure the knee responds positively to a return to practice, but Wednesday was a big step for the All-Pro, who has been one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the NFL since arriving in 2021.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Joseph has overcome a lot of hurdles so far and this is an important next step to rejoining the defense.

"It was always about getting him to the point where we felt like we had gotten that leg, the leg strength to a point where it's equal with the other leg," Campbell said. "A couple of back-to-back days, you're doing a little more pounding. 'How does the knee react? Is there swelling? Is there not? Is he ready the next day?' And he's kind of passed all those tests from what we're doing out there.

"It's about getting him out there and literally, balls in the air. It's a handoff, him breaking from the post and doing it over and over and over in real explosive reps with other bodies around. He's checked all those boxes, and the rest is just how does he react to football, movement skills of true football with real bodies and the intensity of it."

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HAVOC & CHAOS

That's what Campbell sees when he throws on the tape of Minnesota's defense this season.

The Vikings have by far the highest blitz rate in the NFL at 71 percent. The next closest is Washington at around 40 percent. Minnesota has a veteran-laden roster that knows defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.

"Everything is fueled by this defense," Campbell said of the Vikings' 6-0 start to the season. "That's the starting point. This defense is as good as it gets. They fly around the football. They're smart.

"They understand the system. They understand where they're going to exploit you at and then where you're trying to, 'OK, this is where my outlet is.' They're very good at it and they just create havoc and chaos."

Campbell said the two key words this week for his offense are poise & patience.

The Vikings have the No. 1 scoring defense through seven weeks (12.3) and are No. 2 in total defense. The Lions have the NFL's second-best scoring offense (30.7) behind only Buffalo (32.8).

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the second-best passer rating vs. the blitz this season at 136.4. He's completed 53-of-69 passes (77 percent) for 605 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions when opponents bring pressure this year. Goff has faced the Flores-led Vikings defense six times and is 4-2 with a 74 percent completion percentage, 261.5 passing yards per game average with nine touchdowns, four interceptions and a 103.9 rating.

"You want to play the best. You want to beat the best," Goff said Wednesday. "You want to have these opportunities to show what you're made of. Again, they are damn good. They are the best in the league right now on paper. Certainly, present a ton of challenges. It'll be fun to try and solve some of those challenges and do it on Sunday."

Sunday's matchup between Minnesota's No. 1 scoring defense and Detroit's No. 2 scoring offense in Week 8 is the first matchup between a top-ranked defense and top-two-ranked offense since Week 12 of 2024 (No. 2 Ravens offense defeated No. 1 Chargers defense, 30-23), per NFL Research.

Practice photos: Oct. 28, 2026

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The defense during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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The defense during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Oct. 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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HAVING MORE FUN

Detroit's offense went viral this week for their celebration dances after Green Bay had a critical offside penalty on a 3rd & 5 play late in last week's win that gave the Lions a first down and helped run out the clock.

They're playing loose and having fun, and that's been a winning formula.

"I think it's part of the confidence, man," Campbell said. "The only way to really play with that kind of energy and swagger is to make plays and really trust in your own ability and more importantly trust the guy next to you."

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The NFL has named Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum Special Teams Player of the Week.

Wonnum blocked a Green Bay field goal attempt with just under three-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter that could have given the Packers a lead.

The Lions' offense took the rest of the time off the clock after the change of possession, allowing kicker Jake Bates to hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.

It's Wonnum's first career Player of the Week award.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Christian Mahogany (83.8) has the highest pass block grade among guards this season by Pro Football Focus and Tate Ratledge (80.4) ranks fifth.
  • The Lions have signed defensive lineman Taki Taimani to the practice squad and released wide receiver Lawrence Keys from the practice squad.

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