NOTEBOOK: Joseph returns to practice

HAVOC & CHAOS

That's what Campbell sees when he throws on the tape of Minnesota's defense this season.

The Vikings have by far the highest blitz rate in the NFL at 71 percent. The next closest is Washington at around 40 percent. Minnesota has a veteran-laden roster that knows defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.

"Everything is fueled by this defense," Campbell said of the Vikings' 6-0 start to the season. "That's the starting point. This defense is as good as it gets. They fly around the football. They're smart.

"They understand the system. They understand where they're going to exploit you at and then where you're trying to, 'OK, this is where my outlet is.' They're very good at it and they just create havoc and chaos."

Campbell said the two key words this week for his offense are poise & patience.

The Vikings have the No. 1 scoring defense through seven weeks (12.3) and are No. 2 in total defense. The Lions have the NFL's second-best scoring offense (30.7) behind only Buffalo (32.8).

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the second-best passer rating vs. the blitz this season at 136.4. He's completed 53-of-69 passes (77 percent) for 605 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions when opponents bring pressure this year. Goff has faced the Flores-led Vikings defense six times and is 4-2 with a 74 percent completion percentage, 261.5 passing yards per game average with nine touchdowns, four interceptions and a 103.9 rating.

"You want to play the best. You want to beat the best," Goff said Wednesday. "You want to have these opportunities to show what you're made of. Again, they are damn good. They are the best in the league right now on paper. Certainly, present a ton of challenges. It'll be fun to try and solve some of those challenges and do it on Sunday."