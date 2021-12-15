NOTEBOOK: Lions wide receivers stepping up & making plays

ADVANCED PROTOCOLS

The Lions have placed nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two weeks, which has put stress on both their roster and game preparations.

Because of a flu outbreak in Allen Park before the first positive COVID-19 case, the Lions were already in self-imposed advanced protocols to help mitigate that spread. The Lions are one of seven teams around the league in enhanced protocols for COVID-19, which requires increased testing for all players and Tier 1 & 2 personnel, including those who are vaccinated, along with mandatory masking indoors for all individuals and an increased emphasis on social distancing.

Campbell, assistant coaches and players conducted their Wednesday press conferences masked, which they weren't required to do before.

"You guys know COVID and football don't go together," Campbell said. "So, as far as how everybody is dealing with it, we do the best we can with it and we're trying to keep our guys as safe as possible, but also prepare. We're trying to be as smart as we can about it."

But it's a fine balance between being safe and preparing to play a contact sport.

"I know that there is a fine line. We need the work," Campbell said. "We've got a lot of new faces that need looks. You're going to fight that balance between, 'Do you have a roster to play a game?' But also, preparing them and making it fair for them to go in there and prepare properly to play a game.