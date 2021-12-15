TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at cornerback this season & beyond

At the nickel cornerback spot, undrafted rookie AJ Parker won the job out of training camp and played pretty well as a starter his first nine games of the season, before suffering an ankle injury and being placed on injured reserve.

The Lions made the decision to move safety Will Harris to the slot to replace Parker, and he's played pretty well, especially against the Broncos. Will the Lions consider having him compete for that job permanently moving forward?

Every coaching staff would like to have three cornerbacks (including the nickel) earn a job out of camp and build some great chemistry starting all 17 games, but that's not always realistic with the injuries that can affect the cornerback position in particular.

Playing as many cornerbacks as the Lions have this season should actually benefit them moving forward.