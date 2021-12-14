O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

We start with Campbell: It's been clear since his arrival that he says what he means and means what he says.

His view on what the Lions have to play for in the last four games with a 1-11-1 record falls into that category.

"We're not playing for the playoffs," he said. "You're playing for the game. You're playing for the love of the game. You're playing for the name on your back, and you're playing for the guy next to you.

"I'm competitive, and I want to win. We've got a good opponent this week. People say they might be the best in the NFL. It'll be a great test, no different than what we said two weeks ago.

"We're trying to find a way to win a game. We want to compete and have a chance to win at the end.