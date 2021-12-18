Lions vs. Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 18, 2021 at 06:54 AM
Dylan Reffe

New Media Specialist

The Lions return to Ford Field this weekend to host a familiar foe in the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 19. This will be the fifth-consecutive year the Lions and Cardinals have matched up in the regular season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
  • Analyst: Aqib Talib

TV map: See where the Lions-Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR

At halftime the Lions will honor the 2021 High School Coaches of the Week and the 2021 High School Coach of the Year, Chelsea High School Football Coach, Josh Lucas! Click here to learn more about Coach Lucas.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Offensive Coordinator: Jim Dray Defensive Coordinator: Brenston Buckner Special Teams Coordinator: Devin Fitzsimmons
Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Offensive Coordinator: Jim Dray

Defensive Coordinator: Brenston Buckner

Special Teams Coordinator: Devin Fitzsimmons

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
WR A.J. Green Backed up by Andy Isabella
WR A.J. Green

Backed up by Andy Isabella

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LT D.J. Humphries Backed up by Joshua Miles
LT D.J. Humphries

Backed up by Joshua Miles

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Justin Pugh Backed up by Sean Harlow
LG Justin Pugh

Backed up by Sean Harlow

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Rodney Hudson Backed up by Marcus Henry
C Rodney Hudson

Backed up by Marcus Henry

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Max Garcia Backed up by Josh Jones
RG Max Garcia

Backed up by Josh Jones

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Kelvin Beachum Backed up by Josh Jones
RT Kelvin Beachum

Backed up by Josh Jones

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Zach Ertz Backed up by Demetrius Harris and Darrell Daniels
TE Zach Ertz

Backed up by Demetrius Harris and Darrell Daniels

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
WR Christian Kirk Backed up by Rondale Moore
WR Christian Kirk

Backed up by Rondale Moore

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeAndre Hopkins Backed up by Antoine Wesley
WR DeAndre Hopkins

Backed up by Antoine Wesley

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
QB Kyler Murray Backed up by Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley
QB Kyler Murray

Backed up by Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB James Conner Backed up by Eno Benjamin and Tavien Feaster
RB James Conner

Backed up by Eno Benjamin and Tavien Feaster

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka
DE Jordan Phillips Backed up by Michael Dogbe
DE Jordan Phillips

Backed up by Michael Dogbe

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Corey Peters Backed up by Zach Kerr
NT Corey Peters

Backed up by Zach Kerr

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
DT Zach Allen Backed up by Leki Fotu
DT Zach Allen

Backed up by Leki Fotu

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
OLB Chandler Jones Backed up by Dennis Gardeck
OLB Chandler Jones

Backed up by Dennis Gardeck

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB Isaiah Simmons Backed up by Joe Walker
ILB Isaiah Simmons

Backed up by Joe Walker

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
ILB Jordan Hicks Backed up by Zaven Collins
ILB Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Zaven Collins

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Markus Golden Backed up by Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje
OLB Markus Golden

Backed up by Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed up by Antonio Hamilton
CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Antonio Hamilton

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Robert Alford Backed up by Marco Wilson
CB Robert Alford

Backed up by Marco Wilson

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Jalen Thompson Backed up by Deionte Thompson
S Jalen Thompson

Backed up by Deionte Thompson

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Budda Baker Backed up by Chris Banjo
S Budda Baker

Backed up by Chris Banjo

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Matt Prater
K Matt Prater

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
P/H Andy Lee
P/H Andy Lee

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
KR Rondale Moore Backed up by Eno Benjamin
KR Rondale Moore

Backed up by Eno Benjamin

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Rondale Moore Backed up by Christian Kirk
PR Rondale Moore

Backed up by Christian Kirk

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

