NOTEBOOK: Ragnow wants to play, officially listed as questionable for Lions-Eagles

LOFTY GOAL

Lions third-year running back D’Andre Swift has set a lofty goal for the 2022 season. He wants to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. Only three players in league history have accomplished the feat (Christian McCaffrey, Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig).

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked about Swift's goal this week.

"Shoot, I know he is explosive enough to do that," Johnson said. "There's no doubt that would put him in rare company I know, but he is the type of explosive athlete that can do it, and I do think we have the pieces around him that could help him get there.

"We'll see how the season goes, but I would be more than thrilled. That would mean good things for the Detroit Lions if he did that."