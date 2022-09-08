NOTEBOOK: Rookie Hutchinson 'ready to unleash the beast' in NFL debut

One area where the Lions are expected to be improved this season is at wide receiver. DJ Chark came over in free agency, Josh Reynolds has had an entire offseason and training camp in the offense, Amon-Ra St. Brown looks even better in Year 2, and that doesn't even include No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams , who is starting the year on Reserve/NFI. Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus also bring a nice skillset to the receiver room.

"They all do have roles, and we're kind of defining those as we go," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said of the receiver room. "I think the challenge is going to be making sure we can spread the ball around enough and that's a good challenge to have, I think, so no, that's a good group, and in terms of all five playing, I don't know if all five will play, but I know they'll be ready to play if we need them."