10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who steps up on offense vs. a tough Eagles' defense?

20man: They are really one in the same. The Eagles rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns last year against the Lions and Hurts went for 71 of those on just seven attempts. The Eagles ran for at least 100 yards in 15 contests last year, the most in the NFL. From Weeks 8-15, they rushed for 175 yards in seven straight games, becoming the first team since the 1985 Bears to do that. I don't think you can focus on just the running backs or just Hurts, it's going to take a total team effort.