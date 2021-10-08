NOTEBOOK: Oruwariye a steady presence at CB for Lions

CONTAINING COOK & CO.

It's easier said than done.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been a thorn in the Lions' side over the last two seasons. In fact, he's averaged 136.7 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his last three games vs. the Lions. The Vikings won all three contests by 12-plus points.

An ankle injury prevented Cook from playing two weeks ago, and he was limited a bit last week in his return. He sat out practice to start this week, and is questionable to play Sunday vs. Detroit.

Campbell said job No. 1 for his defense this week is limiting Cook and the Vikings' run game.

"Everything is about Cook, and look, (Alexander Mattison) 25's no slouch either, now," Campbell said. "That kid can run the ball. But, the run game is – I really do believe that this team lives and dies by it. It all starts that way for them.

"If they can get in a rhythm and they can – because once they're able to run it out of a certain formation, set, look, then they've got two plays off of that and one of them is going to involve a shot play. And so, I really do believe the onus is on stopping him first and I think that will help us on the backend with these receivers and Kirk Cousins throwing it."

Even with Cook a little banged up, Mattison is a very capable backup for Minnesota. He rushed for 112 yards and had 171 scrimmage yards in the Seattle game starting in place of Cook.