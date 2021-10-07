NOTEBOOK: Lions sticking with hot hand approach in backfield

FLOWERS GLAD TO BE BACK

It's been a rough year and a half for veteran outside linebacker Trey Flowers. He was limited to just seven games last year after injuring his forearm in early November. A knee injury suffered Week 2 in Green Bay this year has prevented him from playing the last two Lions contests.

So it's been good to see the defensive captain back on the practice field this week as he's trending toward making a return to game action Sunday in Minnesota.

"I take pride in this game, just playing this game," Flowers said Thursday. "To go out there and be able to compete."

Flowers' return is good timing for Detroit following the tough news this week that fellow outside linebacker Romeo Okwara is done for the year after suffering an Achilles injury in Chicago last week.

Flowers said it will take a group effort between himself, Charles Harris, Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara to keep things rolling on the edge without Romeo. Detroit's nine sacks on the year are tied for 13th in the NFL, just one outside the top 10, and half of those have come from Harris (3.0), Bryant (1.0) and Flowers (0.5), so the expectation is for Detroit's edge rush to stay potent.

