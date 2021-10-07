10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. He are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. The Lions' defense is second in the NFL in third-down defense (27.8 percent), but the team is 0-4. Glenn said the emphasis for his unit is to be more consistent as a run defense, be better with second-down efficiency, and they have to find a way to limit all the big plays they've given up. Detroit's 23 plays of 20-plus yards allowed are second most in NFL.

2. Lynn is a strong believer in the hot hand, and that's why we saw more carries for running back Jamaal Williams (14) last week in Chicago. Williams averaged 4.7 yards per carry, while D'Andre Swift averaged 2.0 yards on eight carries. Lynn said going back and watching the tape he actually wished he would have gone to Williams more in a few situations. Expect the carries between Swift and Williams to fluctuate weekly based on the hot hand early on.