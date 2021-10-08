Despite 0-4 start, Campbell thinks Lions are closer than they appear

Every win and loss in the NFL is typically determined by a handful of plays here or there in any given contest.

Despite the 0-4 record to start the season for the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell keeps reminding himself of that fact. A play here or a play there could be the difference between the Lions having a notch in the win column and them being one of two winless teams in the NFL (Jacksonville).

"Look, 0-4 stings, but at the same time, we're not as far away as it appears to be," Campbell said this week. "I just bring it up again, we were two plays away last week. You could argue we were two plays away from winning that game.

"Look, that's nothing against Chicago, they played well. It's a credit to them, but we are not as far away as it appears to be."

It's hard to argue that fact, especially when it comes to Sunday's contest in Chicago. The Lions had four trips inside the Bears' 10 yard line, and came away with 0 points in an eventual 10-point loss.