NOTEBOOK: Lions place Tyrell Williams on Reserve/Injured

PRICE IS RIGHT

Fellow rookie cornerback A.J. Parker had a simple message for Bobby Price ahead of what could be Price's first career start at cornerback Sunday.

"Football is a game of confidence, especially out there playing defensive back," said Parker, Detroit's rookie starting nickel cornerback. "Confidence is key. I just told (Price) to trust himself and play with the utmost confidence and he'll be fine."

Price, who was converted from safety to cornerback in training camp, was thrown into the mix late Monday night in Green Bay after Ifeatu Melifonwu went down with a thigh injury and didn't return.

"At first I was a little nervous," Price admitted. "Just being out there started to get comfortable after a few plays. I just realized it's football at the end of the day."

He finished allowing three catches for 20 yards on five passes thrown his way on the night.

"For Bobby to come in, to understand his responsibility for our special teams and then be able to operate, understand the game plan, be it operate the way we want the game plan, and as physical as he was, we put him in some tough situations, now," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Price Thursday.

"There were some zero coverages that we ran that, listen, I was going to get after the quarterback, and Bobby did a really good job of holding up in coverage.