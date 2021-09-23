Campbell confirms Lions are looking to trade Collins

The Detroit Lions are moving quickly to try and trade linebacker Jamie Collins Sr.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday the team was involved in trade talks regarding the veteran linebacker, and Collins is not in the building as the team works through potential trade scenarios.

"We'll see where it goes," Campbell said. "There again, we're just letting this thing play out right now. We've got suitors right now. So certainly we're hoping to have this done sooner than later, but we're not necessarily putting a timetable on it either. We had open communication with Jamie. We sat down and told him straight up. He's been good. He understands."

Collins did not play well in Green Bay Monday night and has had a rough start to his 2021 season, particularly when it comes to playing in space in coverage.