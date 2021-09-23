Campbell confirms Lions are looking to trade Collins

The Detroit Lions are moving quickly to try and trade linebacker Jamie Collins Sr.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday the team was involved in trade talks regarding the veteran linebacker, and Collins is not in the building as the team works through potential trade scenarios.
"We'll see where it goes," Campbell said. "There again, we're just letting this thing play out right now. We've got suitors right now. So certainly we're hoping to have this done sooner than later, but we're not necessarily putting a timetable on it either. We had open communication with Jamie. We sat down and told him straight up. He's been good. He understands."
Collins did not play well in Green Bay Monday night and has had a rough start to his 2021 season, particularly when it comes to playing in space in coverage.
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Thursday it was just time to take a look at some younger players in the stacked inside linebacker role Collins had been playing.
"It's time for us to start to look at our young guys and allow them a chance to go out there and play," Glenn said. "You'll get a chance to see (Derrick) Barnes play. I know you guys have all been looking forward to seeing him play, and I think it's time for him to get out and play, and also Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
Barnes, a fourth-round pick out of Purdue, is expected to take on a significant defensive role in Collins' absence, though the veteran Reeves-Maybin will see time at inside linebacker too.
Barnes has played just five defensive snaps in the Lions' first two games, with all of them coming when Collins injured an ankle late in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco.
Barnes missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury, but proved to be a playmaker when he returned. He had six tackles and a sack in a preseason loss in Pittsburgh.
"You saw it in the preseason and then even the limited snaps he got (against) San Francisco, you could see just his aggressive style," Campbell said of Barnes. "He plays lights out, he can run. Look, he's going to have some growing pains, things are going to come up. But he can make up for a lot just with his effort, too, which he's done."
Barnes and Reeves-Maybin have been two of Detroit's better special teams performers, so it will be interesting to see how expanded roles on defense might affect their usage and play on special teams moving forward.
The Lions also signed linebacker Josh Woods to the active roster off the Chicago Bears practice squad Thursday afternoon.