10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. How might Fipp replace Barnes and Reeves-Maybin if they take on bigger roles on defense in place of Collins? Fipp said they have options. He mentioned newly signed linebacker Josh Woods as a possibility. He also mentioned practice squad linebacker Tavante Beckett. Practice squad tight ends Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra are similar body types and options as well, according to Fipp. Whatever way they go, Fipp said they'll be ready on special teams.

4. Every week we talk to Glenn, he likes to highlight something good from the previous week's performance on defense. This week he talked about the run defense being much better in Green Bay, which it was. The Packers averaged 3.1 yards per carry Monday night. Glenn will take that every week.