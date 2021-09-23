O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Baltimore Ravens

"I got to get this first down, no matter what," Jackson told reporters after the game. "I've got to jump, dive through a defender. My offensive line did a good job of pushing them back.

"It feels good ... feels good to get that monkey off our back (three losses to KC).

"Got to move on to Detroit now. We didn't win the Super Bowl yet. It's just one game, and we've got to stay focused."

Jackson's sideline strategy chat with Harbaugh and his comments after the game – including "on to Detroit" – show how Jackson is as aware of his priorities as he is of opposing defenses.

Jackson hadn't changed out of his uniform and was already referring to Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The Ravens have a 1-1 won-loss record, with an overtime loss to the Raiders in the opener. They've made the playoffs nine times in Harbaugh's 13 seasons as coach, including the last three years in a row.

It has been a challenging season for the Ravens because of injuries.

They lost three running backs for the season before the start of the regular season -- J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards (knees) and Justice Hill (Achilles).