NOTEBOOK: Lions expect rookie WR Jameson Williams to play this season

Injuries have hindered the Detroit Lions wide receiver room of late.

DJ Chark has missed the last two games with pain in the same ankle he fractured last September while playing with Jacksonville. He didn't practice Wednesday.

Also sitting out practice to begin the week was wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who has played through some nagging injuries the last couple weeks, but is now dealing with a knee injury suffered in the Week 5 loss in New England.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since Week 3. It forced him to miss the New England game, but the good news is he was back at practice Wednesday as a full participant.

But as banged up as the Lions are at receiver, that will not influence the timetable for the return of rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

"We really felt like he's turning the corner over the last month," Campbell said of Williams, who's been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the National Championship Game back in January. "He's really – we feel like he's really coming on, and so, I would say we're pretty optimistic he's going to play this year.

"Now, that being said, the injuries are not going to have any bearing on when he plays. We're not going to let that affect us. When he's ready, then we'll get him up and ready to go, but we don't want to press that just because we have a number of injuries in the receiver room."

Count quarterback Jared Goff among those patiently – but also eagerly – awaiting Williams' return. Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards last season, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more, which also led the nation.