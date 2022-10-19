Week 7 opponent: What the Cowboys are saying

Oct 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Dallas Cowboys' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Dallas? Let's find out:

1. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday he anticipates Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being medically cleared early this week, which would put him on a path for a full throwing load in Wednesday's practice. Prescott has yet to participate in a full practice since undergoing surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his right thumb. The expectation is that if practice goes well this week Prescott will start Sunday vs. Detroit.

Meet the Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

View photos of the starters for the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Mike McCarthy Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn Special teams Coordinator: John Fassel (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 29

Head coach Mike McCarthy

Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn

Special teams Coordinator: John Fassel

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
QB Dak Prescott Backed up by Cooper Rush (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
2 / 29

QB Dak Prescott

Backed up by Cooper Rush

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ezekiel Elliott Backed up by Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
3 / 29

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Backed up by Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb Backed up by Simi Fehoko (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 29

WR CeeDee Lamb

Backed up by Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Noah Brown Backed up by KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
5 / 29

WR Noah Brown

Backed up by KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Michael Gallup Backed up by Jalen Tolbert (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
6 / 29

WR Michael Gallup

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dalton Schultz Backed up by Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 29

TE Dalton Schultz

Backed up by Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Tyler Smith Backed up by Matt Waletzko (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
8 / 29

OT Tyler Smith

Backed up by Matt Waletzko

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Connor McGovern Backed up by Tyler Smith (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
9 / 29

OG Connor McGovern

Backed up by Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Biadasz Backed up by Matt Farniok (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 29

C Tyler Biadasz

Backed up by Matt Farniok

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Zack Martin Backed up by Matt Farniok (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 29

OG Zack Martin

Backed up by Matt Farniok

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Terence Steele Backed up by Josh Ball (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 29

OT Terence Steele

Backed up by Josh Ball

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE DeMarcus Lawrence Backed up by Tarell Basham and Sam Williams (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 29

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Backed up by Tarell Basham and Sam Williams

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Quinton Bohanna Backed up by Neville Gallimore (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
14 / 29

DT Quinton Bohanna

Backed up by Neville Gallimore

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Osa Odighizuwa Backed up by Trysten Hill (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
15 / 29

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Backed up by Trysten Hill

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dorance Armstrong Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Chauncey Golston (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
16 / 29

DE Dorance Armstrong

Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Chauncey Golston

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
OLB Micah Parsons Backed up by Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 29

OLB Micah Parsons

Backed up by Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
MLB Leighton Vander Esch Backed up by Jabril Cox and Devon Harper (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
18 / 29

MLB Leighton Vander Esch

Backed up by Jabril Cox and Devon Harper

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Anthony Brown Backed up by Kelvin Joseph and C.J. Goodwin (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
19 / 29

CB Anthony Brown

Backed up by Kelvin Joseph and C.J. Goodwin

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Jourdan Lewis Backed up by DaRon Bland (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
20 / 29

NB Jourdan Lewis

Backed up by DaRon Bland

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Trevon Diggs Backed up by Nahshon Wright (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
21 / 29

CB Trevon Diggs

Backed up by Nahshon Wright

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
S Jayron Kearse Backed up by Israel Mukuamu (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
22 / 29

S Jayron Kearse

Backed up by Israel Mukuamu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Donovan Wilson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 29

S Donovan Wilson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Malik Hooker Backed up by Markquese Bell (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
24 / 29

S Malik Hooker

Backed up by Markquese Bell

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Brett Maher (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
25 / 29

K Brett Maher

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
P/H Bryan Anger (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
26 / 29

P/H Bryan Anger

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matt Overton (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
27 / 29

LS Matt Overton

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Tony Pollard Backed up by Rico Dowdle, KaVontae Turpin and Malik Davis (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
28 / 29

KR Tony Pollard

Backed up by Rico Dowdle, KaVontae Turpin and Malik Davis

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
PR Tony Pollard Backed up by Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
29 / 29

PR Tony Pollard

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said he'll focus on tackling in practice as they get ready to face the Lions. He said the defense had 10 missed tackles in the loss last week vs. Philadelphia and he wants to strengthen those tackling fundamentals before they face a Lions' offense with a good run game and some dangerous run-after-catch weapons in the pass game. Through the first five games of the season, Detroit has 139 rushes for 757 yards (5.4 average) and seven touchdowns.

3. Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel said they've taken a long look at the Lions' special teams and Detroit's potential fakes in the punt game and on field goals. It's something Fassel and the Cowboys will be extra conscious of this week.

"Coach (Dave) Fipp does a really good job out there," Fassel said. "They've got some really nice linebackers. A really nice punt returner. They've thrown quite a few fakes over the last years."

Related Links

4. Cowboys talented tight end Dalton Schultz was inactive against the Eagles after being a full participant in Friday's practice, which was a little curious. Schultz has been dealing with a sprained knee, and owner/GM Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan this week: "We'll have to see as this week goes," on whether Schultz will be able to play against the Lions Sunday. If not, look for rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot to fill the role.

5. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Monday he likes the production he's getting from the running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott and Pollard have combined for 678 yards and four touchdowns and will face a Lions' run defense that ranks last in the NFL stopping the run at 167.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average. Expect Dallas to continue running the ball by tandem on Sunday.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect rookie WR Jameson Williams to play this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is at in his rehab, ramping up the intensity at practice and more.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 7

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players return from injury this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

Campbell: Onwuzurike out for the season after back surgery

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that DL Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having surgery for a back injury.

news

TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first five games

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how the 2022 Detroit Lions rookies have fared through the first five games of the season.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed through first five games

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five bright spot performances for the Detroit Lions through the first five games of the season.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 areas Lions need to improve following bye week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five areas the Detroit Lions need to improve when they return from the bye week.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What can Lions do to regroup over bye week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions DB Saivion Smith being evaluated for a neck injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Campbell calls Lions' shutout loss to Patriots 'rock bottom'

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots includes rock bottom, bye week, defensive changes, fourth down attempts.

Advertising