Week 7 opponent: What the Cowboys are saying

2. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said he'll focus on tackling in practice as they get ready to face the Lions. He said the defense had 10 missed tackles in the loss last week vs. Philadelphia and he wants to strengthen those tackling fundamentals before they face a Lions' offense with a good run game and some dangerous run-after-catch weapons in the pass game. Through the first five games of the season, Detroit has 139 rushes for 757 yards (5.4 average) and seven touchdowns.