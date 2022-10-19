NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 7

Six weeks into the regular season and the makeup of the NFC North is starting to become a little clearer. Minnesota is off to a hot start. They currently have an early two-game advantage over Green Bay. Chicago and Detroit have to get rolling sooner rather than later, or they'll dig too big a hole to get out of the second half of the season.

Here's all the news and notes surrounding the Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions heading into Week 7:

MINNESOTA

Record: 5-1

Last week: Minnesota 24, Miami 16

Next up: Bye

Headlines:

1. Vikings finding ways to win

It has to be nice to be 5-1 and feel like you're not even close to playing your best football yet. The Vikings are off to their best start since 2016 when they also went 5-1. They've got a two-game lead over Green Bay in the division.

All three phases have played pretty well in the fourth quarter to get to this point. There's usually a handful of plays that make the difference in the game and the Vikings are making them all in the fourth quarter. It's the second straight week the defense has forced a fumble late and the offense capitalized to put the game away.

2. Defense making strides

The Vikings' defense came away with an interception and fumble late Sunday to help them secure the win over Miami. The Vikings have forced 10 turnovers this season, which ranks in the top five in the league. Minnesota's defense sacked Miami's quarterbacks five times Sunday. Their 17 sacks on the season also rank in the top five in the league. The Vikings' defense was among the worst in the NFL a year ago so kudos to them for making some pretty major strides in a short amount of time.

3. Hot start