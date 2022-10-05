NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

DETROIT

Record: 1-3

Wins: Washington (36-27)

Losses: Philadelphia (38-35), Minnesota (28-24), Seattle (48-45)

Next opponent: at New England (1-3)

Most valuable player: Credit veteran quarterback Jared Goff with putting the Lions in a position to be able to win all four games they've played in this season. Goff has been terrific to start the year. His 11 touchdowns are tied with Patrick Mahomes for the NFL lead. His 1,126 passing yards rank third. His 99.9 passer rating ranks seventh. Goff is leading the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL after four weeks. He's been really good.

Key statistic: Opponents have reached the red zone 15 times this season against the Lions' defense. They've scored a touchdown 13 times and kicked two field goals. The 86.7 touchdown percentage ranks last in the NFL. Detroit, the Los Angles Chargers and the New York Giants are the only teams in the NFL that have allowed 100 percent scoring on all red zone drives. Detroit's defense has just two takeaways all year.

Area of improvement needed: The Lions had a historically bad defense in 2020, when they set franchise records for points and yards allowed. But through four games they're on pace to top those marks in 2022. The Lions are on pace to allow 599 points this season, which would crush the NFL record for points allowed in a season (533) set by the 1981 Baltimore Colts. Detroit currently ranks last in the NFL in total defense (444.8), third-down defense (52.8 percent) and red-zone defense (86.7).

Impact rookie contribution: Rookie sixth-round linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has been the most consistent performer among Detroit's rookie class. He earned a starting job out of training camp and leads the team with 33 tackles (25 solo) and also has three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He's been one of the few bright spots on that side of the ball for the Lions.