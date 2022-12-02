NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson to face the team that passed on him

STRONG FINISH

Speaking of Chark, he is looking forward to finishing his first season in Detroit on a strong note, and it starts Sunday against his former team.

Chark signed with the Lions in free agency this offseason after spending his first four seasons in Jacksonville, including a Pro Bowl season in 2019. He played in just four games last year for the Jaguars because of an ankle injury and the two sides decided to part ways as Chark became a free agent.

Chark was one of Detroit's top free-agent targets this offseason, but his ankle troubles followed him to the Lions. He missed six games Weeks 4-10 because of the same left ankle he had surgery on last year while in Jacksonville. He has just nine receptions for 114 yards and two scores in five games played this season.

But he says he's back to feeling like his old self again after getting his legs under him the last couple weeks. He wants to show his teammates, coaches and fans why the Lions signed him in free agency.

"I feel like I owe these guys a lot," Chark said. "Those six weeks, seven weeks, six games was really tough. But these guys was always good brothers for me. When I was able to come back, you know, they welcomed me in quickly. And that was huge for me."