10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which Lion has been the biggest surprise performer this season?

20man: There has been some clock stuff here and there I haven't always been on board with. I think the end of the first half last week vs. Buffalo is a good example. Instead of milking the clock and making it harder for Buffalo to drive and score before the end of the half, Campbell chose to be aggressive. He said he wanted to score quick, stop Buffalo and get the ball back to try and score again. I just thought that was a really aggressive approach against that team and that quarterback, but that's Campbell.

I'm in the building every day, and I can tell you the players love Campbell and play their butts off for him. The culture change everyone refers to in Allen Park is real. Campbell can lead a team, no question about it, and when the talent on this roster better matches his more aggressive style, it's going to be fun to watch.