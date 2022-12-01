NOTEBOOK: Houston's teammates not surprised by his debut performance

Houston also gave Sewell a lot of looks on the scout team.

"Everybody knew what he was capable of," Sewell said of Houston. "I just saw him grow. You could see when he was first coming in that everything was moving at a different speed. As time goes on, and I'm asking for his best out on the scout team, and he's asking for mine, once you do that, now we're just competing. Then once you step out on that field on gamedays it's almost the same speed, if not slower."

Decker and Sewell are big fans of Houston, but defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn reminded the media Thursday that Houston still has a long way to go.

"Thing is, we know that he's a good pass rusher," Glenn said. "There's a lot of other things that go into it to be a good football player. Here's the deal – and I know you guys are putting him out to be the next Lawrence Taylor, I got it, but man, this player has skill.