10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:
1. Johnson said the most important thing they need to see from rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff, and he's only had one day to do that. Johnson says they are in a race to develop that chemistry between the two before Williams can get on the field on gameday.
2. Glenn said he talked to his defense about barriers that needed to be knocked down. Winning on the road, winning back-to-back games, winning three in a row. All barriers that have been knocked down so far in 2022. Glenn said the next barrier to break down is coming off a loss and reverting back to being the same defense they were right before the loss during the three-game win streak. Not letting a loss affect their play moving forward. It's an important trait good teams have. It's another barrier Glenn hopes to knock down this week against Jacksonville.
3. Former Detroit Lion and current Jacksonville punt and kick returner Jamal Agnew has earned a great deal of respect from Fipp. Fipp thinks Agnew is starting to play his best football, both on special teams and offensively as a receiver, and Detroit will have their hands full trying to contain him in the special teams game. Agnew has six career return touchdowns (four punt and two kickoff).
4. Speaking of Jacksonville, Glenn said they do a really good job with their pre-snap motion and condensed splits to force a defense to show their hand early. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has done a good job understanding coverage and getting the ball out of his hands quick the last few weeks. Glenn said a big key for his defense this week will be getting in Lawrence's face and taking away his first option.
5. Where has Johnson seen the most progress offensively since a couple clunkers offensively against New England and Dallas Weeks 5 & 7? He really liked their situational football and four-minute offense, being able to run the clock out and win some games. They've also been much better on third down and in short-yardage situations.
They're still not getting as many explosive plays as they did earlier in the season when they were one of the top offenses in the league. Johnson said they're getting four or five less per game than the first month of the season. He would like to see more of those moving forward.
6. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Fipp won a Super Bowl together on the same staff in Philadelphia. Pederson kept Fipp on staff when he took over in Philly. Fipp has a ton of respect for Pederson for that. Fipp said Pederson gives a ton of practice time during the week to special teams, which not every coach does. It makes a difference on Sunday, according to Fipp.
7. The Jaguars have a plethora of talented pass catchers. Glenn referred to the Jacksonville receiver corps as a track team. They have different types of receivers with different strengths. It's a formidable unit, led by Christian Kirk, but Marvin Jones Jr., Zay Jones and Agnew can all make big plays for them. Tight end Evan Engram is a threat too. Detroit's secondary has their work cut out for them this week.
8. Johnson didn't regret the play call on 3rd and 1 against Buffalo, a deep shot they didn't hit to wide receiver DJ Chark. Johnson liked the call and the matchup, he just wished they would have hit the throw. Detroit had an aggressive offensive game plan against Buffalo. Johnson thinks that's one of the reasons they were in the game right until the end.
9. The Lions have been a pretty good rush team all year on opponent field goal and extra point tries. Fipp thinks they've put enough on tape that teams must worry about it when they start to put their game plan together. Fipp thinks they've rushed so well they should have a few more blocks than they do. Opponents have missed eight kicks against the Lions this year (three field goals and five extra points). Detroit's rush has been a factor in some of those misses.
10. Johnson is a potential head coach candidate in this year's cycle. Johnson said he's not thinking about potential head coaching interviews after the season or anything like that. He's 100 percent focused on the task at hand, which is beating the Jaguars Sunday and starting another win streak.