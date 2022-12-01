10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Former Detroit Lion and current Jacksonville punt and kick returner Jamal Agnew has earned a great deal of respect from Fipp. Fipp thinks Agnew is starting to play his best football, both on special teams and offensively as a receiver, and Detroit will have their hands full trying to contain him in the special teams game. Agnew has six career return touchdowns (four punt and two kickoff).

4. Speaking of Jacksonville, Glenn said they do a really good job with their pre-snap motion and condensed splits to force a defense to show their hand early. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has done a good job understanding coverage and getting the ball out of his hands quick the last few weeks. Glenn said a big key for his defense this week will be getting in Lawrence's face and taking away his first option.

5. Where has Johnson seen the most progress offensively since a couple clunkers offensively against New England and Dallas Weeks 5 & 7? He really liked their situational football and four-minute offense, being able to run the clock out and win some games. They've also been much better on third down and in short-yardage situations.