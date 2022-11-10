NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson leading all rookies in sacks, pressures & QB hits

FAMILIAR TARGET

With wide receiver Josh Reynolds missing a second consecutive day of practice Thursday due to a back injury, the Lions could lean on the recently acquired Trinity Benson to give them some snaps on the outside Sunday.

"Yeah, he gives us a little shot in the arm," quarterback Jared Goff said of Benson this week. "He's a guy that knows the offense and has good speed and can spell some of those guys at times when we need it. And a guy that I've had a lot of reps with, so there's a trust factor there already built a little bit and I know he'll be active this week and we'll see how much he gets in there."

The Lions signed Benson off Denver's practice squad this week.

Benson spent the 2021 season in Detroit after the Lions traded for him with the Broncos following training camp. He appeared in eight games and caught 10 passes for 103 yards. He was released with an injury settlement at the end of training camp in Detroit this season.

FAMILY FUED

Sunday marks the third time brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown will face each other in the NFL.