10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. "Belief is a powerful drug," Glenn said Thursday. The Lions' defense was on the field late last week at a critical moment vs. the Packers with the game on the line. The defense came through, stopping Green Bay on 4th and 10 to win the game for Detroit. It was something Glenn said his defensive guys really needed to build confidence. It has carried over to practice this week, per Glenn, and he's hopeful it continues to carry over into the game on Sunday.