O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions looking for back-to-back division wins

The Detroit Lions aren't riding too high or taking too much for granted from the victory over the Green Bay Packers that ended a five-game losing streak.

It brightened some moods, as it should have, but it hasn't made the road ahead of them any easier.

They are facing another stiff challenge in Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears, led by Justin Fields, one of the NFL's most dynamic young quarterbacks.

"Just look at the win," head coach Dan Campbell said when asked what the victory meant to the Lions. "It's the business we're in. It's the name of the game. It looks good. It feels good because it's a win in its simplest form.

"The bottom line – listen, the most important game is the next one. We do everything we have to do. We have to be detailed. We have to hustle like we talked about last week.

"The next rep is the most important, and you attack that one and you move on after that one. It's another opportunity. It's another challenge.