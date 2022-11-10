O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions looking for back-to-back division wins

The Detroit Lions aren't riding too high or taking too much for granted from the victory over the Green Bay Packers that ended a five-game losing streak.
It brightened some moods, as it should have, but it hasn't made the road ahead of them any easier.
They are facing another stiff challenge in Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears, led by Justin Fields, one of the NFL's most dynamic young quarterbacks.
"Just look at the win," head coach Dan Campbell said when asked what the victory meant to the Lions. "It's the business we're in. It's the name of the game. It looks good. It feels good because it's a win in its simplest form.
"The bottom line – listen, the most important game is the next one. We do everything we have to do. We have to be detailed. We have to hustle like we talked about last week.
"The next rep is the most important, and you attack that one and you move on after that one. It's another opportunity. It's another challenge.
"Let's see if we can get another one."
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was in good position to watch Fields' 61-yard touchdown run on a record-setting day Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
"Speed," he said in his postgame press conference. "I saw speed – and his elusiveness. Once he gets out in the open field, he runs away from most people.
"He did it right here."
Dolphins defenders saw Fields' back as he pulled away from them all day to gain 178 yards, the most in NFL history by a quarterback in a single game, on 15 carries.
Fields also threw three TD passes while completing 17 of 28 passes for just 123 yards.
Fields' running – either on called plays or scrambling away from pass rushers – is something the Lions will need to be on high alert for Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Lions have not fared well against mobile quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts burned them for 90 yards on 17 carries in the Eagles' win on opening day. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers with 40 yards on four runs in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Eberflus referred to Fields as "the third punch" to go with the 1-2 punch of running backs.
"To be able to run that way," Eberflus said, "It's really difficult for the defenses."
Lions keys:
1. Offense, score: It sounds simple, but it's been tough going since the Lions scored 140 points in the first four games.
They've scored 48 since then. Injuries have played a role, but the Lions have to find a way to get to the end zone.
2. Defense, focus on Fields: The Lions have to give him special treatment. The eye test shows that. So do his stats: 602 yards rushing and four TDs.
"You have to have a guy for him," Eberflus said. "That limits your coverage."
3. Overall, play complementary football: The Lions did that in all three phases vs. Green Bay. The defense had three interceptions and was 4-0 in defending the red zone. The offense, despite scoring only 15 points, had only two of eight possessions without getting a first down. And on special teams Anthony Pittman bounced a punt at the one-yard line.
Lions-Bears pick: There's a lot to ask for here. Back to back wins for the first time under Campbell, and beating two NFC North rivals – Packers and Bears – in successive weeks.
Bears are favored by 2.5.
My pick: Lions 27, Bears 16.