NOTEBOOK: Goff taking command of Lions' offense

"I thought he's been efficient," Campbell said. "He's gotten us in the right play. I think he's been pretty steady. I think when things haven't gone perfect, he's always snapped back and finished the game strong.

"Listen, there's a number of things we've been doing we're asking him to get us into the right play in the pass game and he's doing that. He's getting us into the right look, right play call and then he's finding these receivers."

That's one of the things Goff says he likes the most about coordinator Ben Johnson and this offense. Just the freedom he has within it to make adjustments.

"It's fun for me," Goff said Wednesday. "I feel like I'm at the point in my career where I've kind of earned that and they can trust me with that. Ben trusts me. I trust him. It's been good."

It's been really good.