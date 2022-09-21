Week 3 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

"It's very, very important that that gets handled through the medical protocol," Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It is a short week, so we'll just kind of have to see where he's at. He's one of our guys, one of our leaders, and not one time did you ever feel like Harrison wasn't leading the way out there (Monday night), but unfortunately we did lose him. We'll see how he is throughout the rest of the week."