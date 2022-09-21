5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 2 victory

There are a number of things Lions fans should be excited about with how this Detroit Lions team has played through the first couple weeks of the season sitting at 1-1 and beginning preparations for Sunday's NFC North showdown in Minnesota against the Vikings.

It's still early in the season, but here are five numbers of note that show the direction head coach Dan Campbell and company have this team headed in early in the year:

1. Number: 186.0

What it means: Average rushing yards per game

NFL rank: 3rd

Twentyman: Campbell said from the very beginning of his tenure in Detroit he wanted his team to be known for the ability to run the ball consistently. Detroit rushed for 181 and 191 yards, respectively, the first two games of the season. Running back D’Andre Swift ranks fourth in the NFL in yards before contact (200), and Detroit ranks No. 1 in the league with a 7.2 yard average per rush.