5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 2 victory

There are a number of things Lions fans should be excited about with how this Detroit Lions team has played through the first couple weeks of the season sitting at 1-1 and beginning preparations for Sunday's NFC North showdown in Minnesota against the Vikings.
It's still early in the season, but here are five numbers of note that show the direction head coach Dan Campbell and company have this team headed in early in the year:
1. Number: 186.0
What it means: Average rushing yards per game
NFL rank: 3rd
Twentyman: Campbell said from the very beginning of his tenure in Detroit he wanted his team to be known for the ability to run the ball consistently. Detroit rushed for 181 and 191 yards, respectively, the first two games of the season. Running back D’Andre Swift ranks fourth in the NFL in yards before contact (200), and Detroit ranks No. 1 in the league with a 7.2 yard average per rush.
What's maybe even more impressive about Sunday's 191-yard rushing performance against Washington is Detroit was missing all three starters along the interior of the offensive line. Didn't matter. That's a testament to Detroit's depth and offensive line coach Hank Fraley's ability to coach them up.
2. Number: 34
What it means: Number of quarterback hurries generated by Lions' defense
NFL rank: 2nd
Twentyman: The Lions have recorded six sacks, which ranks top 10 in NFL, but affecting the quarterback, speeding up his clock and getting him off his spot can be just as impactful as finishing the play with the quarterback on the ground. Through the first two games of the season, only Kansas City (35) has registered more quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Cleveland (30) ranks third. The Lions are led by John Cominsky's eight pressures and Aidan Hutchinson's six. Detroit's had 13 players register at least one hurry on the year.
3. Number: 80 percent
What it means: The Lions are converting touchdowns in the red zone 80 percent of the time
NFL rank: 4th
Twentyman: When it comes to ranking the importance of statistics that impact wins and losses, for me it goes: Turnovers, red zone efficiency and third-down percentage. Detroit's offense has had 10 opportunities in the red zone through the first two games and have scored a touchdown on eight of them (three rush; five pass). The 10 attempts are the most by any team in the NFL through the first two weeks.
4. Number: 69
What it means: Offensive points scored
NFL rank: 1st
Twentyman: The name of the game on offense is scoring points, and the Lions are doing it better than anyone in the league through the first two weeks. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has this offense playing at a high clip right now. Detroit's scored six passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and kicked a couple field goals. Buffalo (65) and Kansas City (64) are right behind Detroit in this category.
5. Number: 61.31
What it means: Opponent passer rating against the blitz
NFL rank: 8th
Twentyman: Opposing quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz completed just 7-of-14 passes combined for 59 yards with no touchdowns and one sack when the Lions brought the blitz against them in passing situations Weeks 1 & 2. Glenn is an aggressive play caller who doesn't mind dialing up pressure. Detroit's 21 blitzes through two games (per Pro Football Reference) are top five in the NFL. Glenn will continue to dial up the pressure if the Lions can cover as well as they have so far behind it.