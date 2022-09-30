NOTEBOOK: Campbell doesn't expect St. Brown or Swift to play Sunday

EYES ON PENNY

The Lions won't be fooled by Seattle's low rushing totals heading into Sunday's game.

"Yeah, look it's still everything starts with the run game," Campbell said. "They're a strong unit there, man, this o-line will lean on you and I think (Rashaad) Penny's one of the better backs in this League. He's up there, I think this guy's dangerous. He's real dangerous."

Seattle comes in averaging just 74.7 yards per game on the ground, the fourth fewest in the NFL. But it was just last season (Week 17) when Penny had 185 scrimmage yards (170 rushing) and two touchdowns against the Lions.

"That's a guy I've always had respect for, even watching him in college," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Penny. "I knew he was going to be a good back. I know he had an issue with injuries, and I think that's still his Achilles' heel. So, just like a lot of these backs, man, we've got to make sure that we're good, and we're gap-sound against their run."

FIXING THE RED ZONE DEFENSE

Opposing offenses have been inside Detroit's red zone 11 times this season. They've scored a touchdown on 10 of those trips. That 90.9 conversion percentage is the most in the NFL, and one of the big reasons the Lions' defense also ranks last in the league in points allowed (31.0 ypg).

It certainly hasn't been lost on Detroit's defensive coaches on how their message this week to finish also applies to individual drives that reach the red zone.