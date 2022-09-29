10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Glenn said it would be easy to stand up at the podium and talk about some of the miscommunication errors by his young defense as an excuse for the defense's rough start through three games and let that be the end of the conversation. But Glenn also blamed execution, and he wasn't just talking about the players. It goes for him and his defensive coaching staff too.

2. The Lions are banged up on offense with every starting skill position player outside of quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver DJ Chark missing practice Wednesday. Johnson said he always has contingency plans for every scenario of availability, but he doesn't expect the offense to change much based on personnel changes, maybe just some formation alignments here or there.