NOTEBOOK: Okudah off to a strong start in third season

One of the better storylines early on this season for the Detroit Lions is the play of cornerback Jeff Okudah. Limited by injuries his first two seasons in the league, including an Achilles injury that wiped away nearly his entire 2021 season, Okudah grinded through the hard times knowing brighter days were ahead.

Now healthy, Okudah is showing us why he was considered one of the top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, ultimately going No. 3 overall to Detroit.

Through three games, Okudah has played 91 percent of the snaps on defense and is allowing just 36 yards per game with no touchdowns in his coverage area. Opposing quarterbacks have a 74.6 passer rating when throwing at him in three games. He held Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson to two receptions for nine yards when matched up across from him last week.

"I'm definitely proud of where I'm at right now," Okudah said this week.

But it's another week and another tough matchup for Okudah and the Lions secondary with Seattle and the terrific receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett coming to town.

Speaking of Metcalf, he was asked about Okudah this week and said this: "There's a safety over the top of him, so he's really not locking people down. But he's a good corner."