Draft Coverage

Powered By

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Apr 29, 2022 at 02:33 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Detroit Lions came away with two dynamic players in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (No. 12).

Now GM Brad Holmes and the Lions turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds. The Lions own picks No. 46 (second round) and No. 97 (third).

Here's a look at who some of the early mock drafts have the Lions selecting with those picks:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (No. 46)

Why: Injury concerns dropped Booth this far, but the Lions stop his slide.

Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (No. 97)

Brugler’s full mock

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 46)

Why: Howell's passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina's skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but he's arguably the best deep passer in this year's draft class. That would pair nicely with first-rounder Jameson Williams, who has the elite speed to take the top off the defense.

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (No. 97)

Hanson’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (No. 46)

Why: The Lions hope to get Jeff Okudah back healthy and effective so it would be nice to pair him with another promising young corner. McCreary offers good size, physicality and fluidity.

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Why: The Lions need to keep working on upgrading their defense after taking Aidan Hutchinson in the first round. Asamoah's speed and quickness will allow him to flash before rounding out his physicality for an every-down option.

Iyer’s full mock

Pete Fiutak, Yahoo

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (No. 46)

Why: You want to leave Hutchinson for the taking at 2? Okay. Lions have to leave Jameson Williams there at the 12? Okay. Now they can go defensive back and add even more instant starters to the mix. (However ... don't be shocked if they go with a quarterback.)

Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State (No. 97)

Fiutak’s full mock

Related Links

Eric Froton, NBC Sports

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (No. 46)

Why: The Lions land a proper first round haul in both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, and now look to address the defensive backfield with hybrid S/CB Pitre. Originally a linebacker, Pitre had the highest red zone coverage rating in the country last year in addition to generating 25 quarterback pressures which is the highest number for a defensive back since 2014. He will fit in nicely culture-wise on a Dan Campbell coached team.

John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (No. 97)

Froton’s full mock

Steve Muench, Scouts Inc.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 46)

Why: Jared Goff doesn't appear to be a long-term answer in Detroit. And while Corral will need some time to adjust to the NFL game, he has an intriguing skill set.

Muench’s full mock

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft

View photos from the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and inside the Detroit Lions draft room back in Allen Park, Michigan.

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 39

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
2 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
3 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
4 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
5 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
6 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
7 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
8 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
9 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams puts on a hat after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
10 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams puts on a hat after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
11 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )
12 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
13 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
14 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams hugs NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
15 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams walks towards the stage after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 39

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
17 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates with fans during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
18 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates with fans during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
19 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
20 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Detroit Lions fans are seen during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
21 / 39

Detroit Lions fans are seen during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 National Football League
NFL analyst Michael Irvin shakes Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's hand during the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
22 / 39

NFL analyst Michael Irvin shakes Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's hand during the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
23 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 39

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
25 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
26 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
27 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Roger Goodell embraces Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
28 / 39

Roger Goodell embraces Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
29 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a Detroit Lions hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
30 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a Detroit Lions hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
31 / 39

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected second overall by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
32 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
33 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
34 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
35 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the phone back stage before being picked second by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)
36 / 39

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a photo after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NFL)

Jeff Bottari/2022 National Football League
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
37 / 39

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hugs his family after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 39

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents the number one pick in the NFL football draft to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
39 / 39

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents the number one pick in the NFL football draft to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (No. 46)

Why: The Detroit Lions added local hero Aidan Hutchinson at the top of the first round, and then swung a trade back into the top fifteen of the draft to add a receiver, bringing in Jameson Williams from Alabama. Now they turn to their secondary, and in an effort to shore up the cornerback position they add Roger McCreary from Auburn. Sure, his arms are small for the position, but he makes up for that with his technique and aggression at the catch point. Just turn on his battle against Ja'Marr Chase from 2019, and you will see an NFL cornerback.

Schofield’s full mock

Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (No. 46)

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (No. 97)

Easterling’s full mock

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams.

news

Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Jameson Williams

With the 12th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Jameson Williams.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Lions draft defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

With the 2nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Detroitlions.com 2022 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with both of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

You see their faces on TV and hear their voices on radio, and now you get the chance to read their picks for who the Detroit Lions will take in the first round in our annual Media Mock Draft.

news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2022 NFL Draft

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising