MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Detroit Lions came away with two dynamic players in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (No. 12).

Now GM Brad Holmes and the Lions turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds. The Lions own picks No. 46 (second round) and No. 97 (third).

Here's a look at who some of the early mock drafts have the Lions selecting with those picks:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (No. 46)

Why: Injury concerns dropped Booth this far, but the Lions stop his slide.

Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (No. 97)

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 46)

Why: Howell's passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina's skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but he's arguably the best deep passer in this year's draft class. That would pair nicely with first-rounder Jameson Williams, who has the elite speed to take the top off the defense.