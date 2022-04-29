MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Detroit Lions came away with two dynamic players in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (No. 12).
Now GM Brad Holmes and the Lions turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds. The Lions own picks No. 46 (second round) and No. 97 (third).
Here's a look at who some of the early mock drafts have the Lions selecting with those picks:
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (No. 46)
Why: Injury concerns dropped Booth this far, but the Lions stop his slide.
Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (No. 97)
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 46)
Why: Howell's passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina's skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but he's arguably the best deep passer in this year's draft class. That would pair nicely with first-rounder Jameson Williams, who has the elite speed to take the top off the defense.
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (No. 97)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (No. 46)
Why: The Lions hope to get Jeff Okudah back healthy and effective so it would be nice to pair him with another promising young corner. McCreary offers good size, physicality and fluidity.
Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
Why: The Lions need to keep working on upgrading their defense after taking Aidan Hutchinson in the first round. Asamoah's speed and quickness will allow him to flash before rounding out his physicality for an every-down option.
Pete Fiutak, Yahoo
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (No. 46)
Why: You want to leave Hutchinson for the taking at 2? Okay. Lions have to leave Jameson Williams there at the 12? Okay. Now they can go defensive back and add even more instant starters to the mix. (However ... don't be shocked if they go with a quarterback.)
Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State (No. 97)
Eric Froton, NBC Sports
Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (No. 46)
Why: The Lions land a proper first round haul in both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, and now look to address the defensive backfield with hybrid S/CB Pitre. Originally a linebacker, Pitre had the highest red zone coverage rating in the country last year in addition to generating 25 quarterback pressures which is the highest number for a defensive back since 2014. He will fit in nicely culture-wise on a Dan Campbell coached team.
John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (No. 97)
Steve Muench, Scouts Inc.
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 46)
Why: Jared Goff doesn't appear to be a long-term answer in Detroit. And while Corral will need some time to adjust to the NFL game, he has an intriguing skill set.
Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (No. 46)
Why: The Detroit Lions added local hero Aidan Hutchinson at the top of the first round, and then swung a trade back into the top fifteen of the draft to add a receiver, bringing in Jameson Williams from Alabama. Now they turn to their secondary, and in an effort to shore up the cornerback position they add Roger McCreary from Auburn. Sure, his arms are small for the position, but he makes up for that with his technique and aggression at the catch point. Just turn on his battle against Ja'Marr Chase from 2019, and you will see an NFL cornerback.
Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (No. 46)
Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (No. 97)