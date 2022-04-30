A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Tim Twentyman's take: Coming off an ACL injury that forced him to miss all but two games in 2021. Mitchell was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech. He has a big frame (6-4, 249) and big catch radius. Over 70 percent of his college receptions went for first downs or touchdowns. He probably would have been drafted higher if not for the knee injury and could give the Lions a nice No. 2 option at tight end after Hockenson.