A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Player: Tight end James Mitchell, Virginia Tech.
Ht.Wt. 6-4, 249.
Pick: Round 5, 177 overall.
Combine results: No workout except for bench press – 18 reps – because of knee injury.
Stats: Four-year player, 38 games, 20 starts. Only two games, both starts, in 2021 because of knee injury. 52 career catches, 838 yards, seven TDs and 16.1 yards per catch.
Tight end offseason roster: T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright, Garrett Griffin, Jared Pinkney, Matt Sokol, Jordan Thomas.
Analyst's take from Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Mitchell has the foot ability to separate on a regular basis if he can catch close to his top speed."
Tim Twentyman's take: Coming off an ACL injury that forced him to miss all but two games in 2021. Mitchell was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech. He has a big frame (6-4, 249) and big catch radius. Over 70 percent of his college receptions went for first downs or touchdowns. He probably would have been drafted higher if not for the knee injury and could give the Lions a nice No. 2 option at tight end after Hockenson.
Mike O'Hara's take: The stat that stands out for Mitchell is 16.1 yards per catch. The Lions like speed on offense, and Mitchell can provide it when healthy.