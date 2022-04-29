TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

The Detroit Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and then traded up from No. 32 to No. 12 to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Two picks that solidify Detroit's defensive line and receiving corps.

Now Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his scouting department and coaching staff turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds in search of more talent to add to the roster.

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, the Lions currently have two picks due to the trade with Minnesota to move up to No. 12. They traded picks No. 32, No. 34 (second round) and No. 66 (third) and got back No. 12 and No. 46 (second).

Heading into Friday the Lions currently own picks in Round 2 (No. 46 overall) and Round 3 (No. 97).

Here's a look at 10 players who could be good Day 2 fits for the Lions:

1. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean was the heart and soul of the championship Bulldogs' defense, recording 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and eight passes defended. He's a little undersized at 229 pounds, but he's probably the best cover linebacker in this class, something the Lions could use in the second level of their defense.

2. S Jalen Pitre, Baylor