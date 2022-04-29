Draft Coverage

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:04 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and then traded up from No. 32 to No. 12 to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Two picks that solidify Detroit's defensive line and receiving corps.

Now Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his scouting department and coaching staff turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds in search of more talent to add to the roster.

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, the Lions currently have two picks due to the trade with Minnesota to move up to No. 12. They traded picks No. 32, No. 34 (second round) and No. 66 (third) and got back No. 12 and No. 46 (second).

Heading into Friday the Lions currently own picks in Round 2 (No. 46 overall) and Round 3 (No. 97).

Here's a look at 10 players who could be good Day 2 fits for the Lions:

1. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean was the heart and soul of the championship Bulldogs' defense, recording 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and eight passes defended. He's a little undersized at 229 pounds, but he's probably the best cover linebacker in this class, something the Lions could use in the second level of their defense.

2. S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Pitre is a versatile athlete who could play as a nickel cornerback in the NFL. He's got five years of college experience, and notched 76 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and nine defended passes with two interceptions for the Bears last season.

3. LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

A high-tackling machine with good play speed and a nose for the football, Muma had 142 total tackles with 8.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He just always seems to be around the football.

4. S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Brisker projects as a strong safety at the NFL level, and the Lions could stand to add to their depth at the position. Brisker has terrific speed and a great understanding of coverage and passing concepts. He recorded 64 tackles, six tackles for loss and seven passes defended with a couple interceptions for Penn State last season.

5. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey posted 11 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts along the interior of Oklahoma's defensive line last year, which is good production from an interior defender. Over 40 percent of his tackles in college went for a loss, which means he plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage a lot.

6. LB Christian Harris, Alabama

The ceiling is really high for this versatile athlete. He led Alabama with 79 tackles this past season and also chipped in 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three passes defended. Harris started as a true freshman for Nick Saban, which says something about his football acumen and IQ.

7. CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

A man-coverage cornerback who plays with a ton of physicality. He'll come down and be a factor in the run game. He was a first-team ALL-ACC performer in 2021 with three interceptions and eight passes defended. He's got NFL traits teams will like.

8. QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round, which wasn't all that surprising. Willis might have the most upside of any quarterback in this class, but he's going to take some time to develop. In the middle of the second round or late in the third round isn't a bad spot to take a developmental quarterback.

9. TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

This isn't a huge need with T.J. Hockenson under contract for a for a couple more seasons, but adding a player like McBride to pair with Hockenson could give the Lions a lethal one-two punch at tight end. McBride caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and can play either the Y or F spots.

10. LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Andersen has terrific size (6-3.5, 243), speed (4.42) and athletic traits as a former high school 100-yard dash champion. He's a little bit unrefined, but the former quarterback and safety turned linebacker has a ton of position versatility. He recorded 147 total tackles with 14.0 tackles for loss and two sacks while also defending nine passes with two interceptions.

