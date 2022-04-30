Draft Coverage

Powered By

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:49 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Cornerback Chase Lucas, Arizona State.

Pick: Round 7, 237.

Ht.Wt.: 5-11, 180.

Combine results: 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 1.52 for his 10-yard split.

Behind the Scenes: Aidan Hutchinson & Jameson Williams arrive in Detroit

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson & Jameson Williams arriving in Detroit and touring the Allen Park practice facility.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 63

Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 63

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Bastin, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Bastin, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 63

Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 63

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 63

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 63

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 63

Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 63

Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safeties Coach Brian Duker, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 63

Detroit Lions Safeties Coach Brian Duker, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 63

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 63

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 63

Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stats: A five-year player, after a 2016 red-shirt season. Played 53 games with 49 starts. Career totals: Six interceptions, 34 passes defended, 223 tackles and 12 for loss.

Bio: Lucas grew up in the Phoenix area, not far from Arizona State's campus. He was friends, and then teammates, with NFL wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Lucas also played wide receiver in addition to cornerback.

Lions' offseason cornerback roster: Mark Gilbert, Mike Hughes, Jerry Jacobs, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Parnell Motley, Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, AJ Parker, Bobby Price, Saivion Smith.

Analyst's take from Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Slender body combined with enormous amounts of football snaps in his background."

Mike O'Hara's take: On experience alone, Lucas looks like he's worth more than a seventh-round pick. And playing under head coach Herm Edwards adds even more positive experience.

Tim Twentyman's take: Lucas was a five-year starter at Arizona State, which is something you don't see too often. He fits the mold of what the Lions added in this draft as he was a team leader and captain in the secondary.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

Lions trade down, draft LB Malcolm Rodriguez

With the 188th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of tight end James Mitchell.

news

Lions draft tight end James Mitchell

With the 177th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end James Mitchell.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Safety Kerby Joseph

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of safety Kerby Joseph.

news

Lions draft safety Kerby Joseph

With the 97th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select safety Kerby Joseph.

Advertising