A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Player: Cornerback Chase Lucas, Arizona State.
Pick: Round 7, 237.
Ht.Wt.: 5-11, 180.
Combine results: 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 1.52 for his 10-yard split.
Stats: A five-year player, after a 2016 red-shirt season. Played 53 games with 49 starts. Career totals: Six interceptions, 34 passes defended, 223 tackles and 12 for loss.
Bio: Lucas grew up in the Phoenix area, not far from Arizona State's campus. He was friends, and then teammates, with NFL wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Lucas also played wide receiver in addition to cornerback.
Lions' offseason cornerback roster: Mark Gilbert, Mike Hughes, Jerry Jacobs, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Parnell Motley, Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, AJ Parker, Bobby Price, Saivion Smith.
Analyst's take from Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Slender body combined with enormous amounts of football snaps in his background."
Mike O'Hara's take: On experience alone, Lucas looks like he's worth more than a seventh-round pick. And playing under head coach Herm Edwards adds even more positive experience.
Tim Twentyman's take: Lucas was a five-year starter at Arizona State, which is something you don't see too often. He fits the mold of what the Lions added in this draft as he was a team leader and captain in the secondary.