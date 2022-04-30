Lions draft OLB James Houston

Adding help on defense, particularly upfront with their pass rush, was obviously something Brad Holmes wanted to accomplish in this draft after taking his third pass rusher, Jackson State's James Houston, in the sixth round with the No. 217 overall pick .
Holmes selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, and came back in the second round and took Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal. Later in the draft it's more about traits and potential than position, but it's worth noting Houston is Detroit's third pass rusher selected.
In Houston, the Lions have added another really productive player who was a second-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team All-SWAC performer after leading the FCS with seven forced fumbles and tying for second with 24.5 tackles for loss and with 16.5 sacks. Houston had 70 total tackles and returned his lone interception for a touchdown in 13 starts.
Houston earned the nickname "Da Problem" in his last year of college, which certainly fits his production at Jackson State.
"So, my nickname's 'Da Problem.' Back at Jackson State, some of the announcers, they just kind of came up with it," Houston said. "I was kind of wreaking havoc throughout my fourth game – I think I had about 10-to-11 sacks on the season, and they came up with 'Da Problem.' You know, 'Houston, we have a problem.'"
He spent his first four seasons at Florida as a rotational player before getting his chance to start at Jacksonville State last season. Houston forced 10 fumbles in his college career. He's got experience playing both inside linebacker and rush linebacker.
"I view myself as a football player," Houston said. "I feel like I can play a variety of positions. I know I can play off the ball, I can play on the ball. I haven't had too many looks at it, but I know I can go back there and play fullback.
"Really, whatever the team needs, that's really my thing. Whatever the team needs, I'll be happy to do whatever it takes to make the team and progress the team and make us better."