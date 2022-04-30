Lions draft OLB James Houston

He spent his first four seasons at Florida as a rotational player before getting his chance to start at Jacksonville State last season. Houston forced 10 fumbles in his college career. He's got experience playing both inside linebacker and rush linebacker.

"I view myself as a football player," Houston said. "I feel like I can play a variety of positions. I know I can play off the ball, I can play on the ball. I haven't had too many looks at it, but I know I can go back there and play fullback.