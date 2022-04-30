TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are in the books.
The Lions have added two defensive ends, one wide receiver and a safety through their first four picks. They have three picks remaining Saturday, one in the fifth round (No. 177), and two in the sixth round (No. 181 & No. 217).
Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could interest the Lions in the final four rounds of the draft:
1. LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Terrific size (6-4, 237) and production at Cincinnati with 99 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks this past season. He also forced a couple fumbles, defended three passes and picked off a pass. He projects as an inside linebacker with really good in-the-box skills.
2. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Winfrey posted 11 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts along the interior of Oklahoma's defensive line last year, which is good production from an interior defender. Over 40 percent of his tackles went for a loss, which means he plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage a lot.
3. LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
Domann lacks ideal height and weight at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, but he's great in space and can cover, which is something the Lions need to improve in the second level of their defense. He recorded 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks this past season while defending five passes and picking off two balls. He could be a good sub-package or third-down linebacker right away.
4. CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
A five-year player with a ton of production playing opposite Sauce Gardner. Bryant recorded double digit passes defended in three of his five seasons with the Bearcats, finishing No. 2 in school history with 45 total.
5. RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
Averaged 5.5 yards per carry throughout his Florida career with only 329 overall carries. He's terrific as a pass blocker, which is a prerequisite to play in Duce Staley's backfield, and he's a pretty good receiver out of the backfield.
6. CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Great mix of size (6-4, 205), length and speed (4.26), but will need some time to develop. He was a two-year starter at UTSA. Woolen is still learning the position. It's the physical tools that really separate him from the rest of the remaining cornerbacks.
7. LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Another undersized linebacker (6-1, 224) who plays really well in space with a ton of production after recording 103 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this past season. He led Baylor in tackles, despite his size, and finished his career with 16.5 sacks.
8. TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Likely had five catches over 50 yards the last two seasons and caught 59 passes for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had one drop in 77 targets. He needs to add some strength to his frame (6-4, 245), but he's a vertical threat and could be a nice complement to T.J. Hockenson in Detroit's offense.
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson & Jameson Williams arriving in Detroit and touring the Allen Park practice facility.
9. FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State
A good fullback who can play a hybrid H-back role as well. The Lions coached him at the Senior Bowl and liked his skillset. Detroit values versatility at the fullback position, and he can do a lot of things for an offense.
10. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round, and it took 54 more picks for the next QB (Desmond Ridder) to come off the board. Howell has a ton of upside and a good base skillset and athleticism for teams to work with. This is about the time in the draft where there's value in taking a developmental quarterback.