TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are in the books.

The Lions have added two defensive ends, one wide receiver and a safety through their first four picks. They have three picks remaining Saturday, one in the fifth round (No. 177), and two in the sixth round (No. 181 & No. 217).

Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could interest the Lions in the final four rounds of the draft:

1. LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Terrific size (6-4, 237) and production at Cincinnati with 99 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks this past season. He also forced a couple fumbles, defended three passes and picked off a pass. He projects as an inside linebacker with really good in-the-box skills.

2. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma