Lions draft safety Kerby Joseph

After adding help to their defensive line in the first and second rounds of the NFL Draft, Lions general manager Brad Holmes turned his attention to the secondary by drafting Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in the third round with the No. 97 overall pick.

A sideline-to-sideline safety who recorded five interceptions and defended seven passes last season, Joseph also played some receiver at Illinois. Once he became a starter at safety and was able to focus on that aspect of his game, he took off and was wildly productive. He was one of only 12 players in the FBS with at least five interceptions last season.