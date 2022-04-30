A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Player: Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State.
Pick: Round 6, 188 overall.
Ht.Wt. 5-11, 232.
Combine results: 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 1.54 split for 10 yards. Vertical jump of 39.5 yards and a standing broad jump of 10 feet.
Stats: A five-year player, 60 games with 48 starts. He played 11 games with 11 starts in the COVID-19 season and was allowed to return for another season in 2021 under NCAA rules. He recorded 409 tackles with 33 for losses in his career.
Bio: A versatile athlete as his Combine workout shows, and he displayed that at an early age. He played quarterback in high school. As a senior he accounted for 43 touchdowns – 22 passing and 21 rushing. He also had 79 tackles playing linebacker.
Lions offseason linebacker roster: Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Tavante Beckett, Chris Board, Jarrad Davis, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Anthony Pittman, Josh Woods.
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson & Jameson Williams arriving in Detroit and touring the Allen Park practice facility.
Analyst's take from Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "A linebacker whose draft rating with be a litmus test for how teams value tape and productivity."
Tim Twentyman's take: A ton of production for Rodriguez at Oklahoma State despite his smaller stature (5-11, 232). He recorded triple-digit tackles twice (2019 & 2021) as a four-year starter and two-time captain. He sees the field well and has good speed (4.52). He could compete for an early role on special teams. He ranks fifth in school history in tackles. Good value here for the Lions in the sixth round.
Mike O'Hara's take: I don't like his size, but I love his workout results and his production on the field. That tells me there's a place on the roster for him.