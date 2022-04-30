A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman's take: A ton of production for Rodriguez at Oklahoma State despite his smaller stature (5-11, 232). He recorded triple-digit tackles twice (2019 & 2021) as a four-year starter and two-time captain. He sees the field well and has good speed (4.52). He could compete for an early role on special teams. He ranks fifth in school history in tackles. Good value here for the Lions in the sixth round.