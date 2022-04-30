Draft Coverage

A CLOSER LOOK: Safety Kerby Joseph

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:04 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Safety Kerby Joseph, Illinois.

Pick: Round 3, 97th overall.

Ht.Wt.: 6-1, 203.

Combine results: 38.5 vertical jump. No time in the 40.

Stats: Four-year player, 41 games, 12 starts. Five interceptions, 11 passes defensed for career. All five interceptions were in 2021.

Bio: Joseph began his career at Illinois in 2018 as a safety and was switched to wide receiver at the start of the 2020 season. He was moved back to safety halfway through the season. He made second team All Big Ten in 2021.

Safety offseason roster: Brady Breeze, DeShon Elliott, Jalen Elliott, Will Harris, JuJu Hughes, C.J. Moore, Tracy Walker III.

Analyst's take from Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Overall, Joseph must improve his play strength, but he reads well from depth and tracks the football with his speed and burst."

Tim Twentyman's take: A sideline to sideline safety who also played some receiver for Illinois and recorded five interceptions and defended seven passes last season. He tracks the football well and has terrific range. He should compete for a starting job with DeShon Elliott next to Tracy Walker.

Mike O'Hara's take: Although Joseph does not have a lot of starting experience, he has shown some qualities that are useful in the secondary. Getting five interceptions in the 2021 season shows he has the ability to get to the ball. That could help the Lions get turnovers.

