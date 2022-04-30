A CLOSER LOOK: Safety Kerby Joseph

Tim Twentyman's take: A sideline to sideline safety who also played some receiver for Illinois and recorded five interceptions and defended seven passes last season. He tracks the football well and has terrific range. He should compete for a starting job with DeShon Elliott next to Tracy Walker.

Mike O'Hara's take: Although Joseph does not have a lot of starting experience, he has shown some qualities that are useful in the secondary. Getting five interceptions in the 2021 season shows he has the ability to get to the ball. That could help the Lions get turnovers.