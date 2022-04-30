Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

"I feel like my football IQ is a big thing, a big reason why I was drafted," Lucas said. "I feel like I do a lot of studying and a lot of film work. I feel like that's going to translate to the nickel spot and hopefully to the rest of my career."

Lucas was a team captain and leader in Arizona State's secondary the last five seasons. A standout running back in high school, Lucas changed positions to cornerback at Arizona State and never looked back. In his final year this past season, Lucas notched 34 tackles with six pass breakups in 10 starts before opting out of the team's bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.