Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

The Detroit Lions rounded out their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas with their seventh-round pick (No. 237).
Lucas, 25, was a five-year starter for the Sun Devils, playing in 53 games with 49 career starts, which are the second most starts in school history. He's got experience playing both inside and outside, which should help him stick in the NFL.
"I feel like my experience is going to help me, especially in the NFL and especially because I was coached by NFL coaches like Marvin Lewis, Herm Edwards," Lucas said. "I've been around pro guys. I've been around pro coaches.
"I feel like their competitive nature at the Detroit Lions is going to fit my type of style of how I am, how I play. I feel like just my experience alone probably even got me drafted. I'm just excited. I'm happy and just thankful for this opportunity."
He didn't allow a touchdown in his coverage area in 2021. He played mostly in the nickel the last two seasons and has a really high football IQ.
"I feel like my football IQ is a big thing, a big reason why I was drafted," Lucas said. "I feel like I do a lot of studying and a lot of film work. I feel like that's going to translate to the nickel spot and hopefully to the rest of my career."
Lucas was a team captain and leader in Arizona State's secondary the last five seasons. A standout running back in high school, Lucas changed positions to cornerback at Arizona State and never looked back. In his final year this past season, Lucas notched 34 tackles with six pass breakups in 10 starts before opting out of the team's bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.