Lions draft tight end James Mitchell

If not for the knee injury, Mitchell would likely have been selected before 177. He could give the Lions a nice No. 2 option at tight end next to T.J. Hockenson .

"Being able to learn from a coach like (Dan Campbell), a guy that played the position and knows what it's about, and T.J. there too," Mitchell said. "I'm just excited to be in that environment and learn and soak it all in. I know they will continue to help me develop as a player and get me to where I want to be."