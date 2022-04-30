A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Player: Outside linebacker James Houston, Jackson State.
Pick: Round 6, 217 overall.
Ht.Wt. 6-2, 244.
Pro Day results: 4.70 time in the 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical jump and 10-5 in the standing broad jump.
Stats: Houston spent his first four seasons at Florida and transferred to Jackson State for his senior year. A four-year player, after a 2017 red shirt season. He played 49 games with 13 starts, all of them in 2021 and his one season at Jackson State, where he had career bests of 24.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.
Offseason pass rush roster: Rashod Berry, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, Jessie Lemonier, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara.
Analyst's take from Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Overall, Houston needs to mature his rush plan, but his length, heavy hands and explosive pursuit of the quarterback are traits worth betting on."
Tim Twentyman's take: Houston has experience playing both inside linebacker and rush linebacker, but he made his biggest impact in college getting after the quarterback. He led the FCS with seven forced fumbles and tied for second with 24.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. Late in the sixth round, that production is worth a closer look.
Mike O'Hara's take: At this point in the draft teams are looking for prospects with valuable traits. Houston's is getting to the quarterback. For a pass rusher, that's a a good one to have.