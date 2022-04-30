Draft Coverage

Powered By

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:13 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Outside linebacker James Houston, Jackson State.

Pick: Round 6, 217 overall.

Ht.Wt. 6-2, 244.

Pro Day results: 4.70 time in the 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical jump and 10-5 in the standing broad jump.

James Houston photos

View photos of outside linebacker James Houston.

West quarterback Brock Purdy (15), of Iowa State, looks to pass under pressure from East linebacker James Houston IV, from Jackson State, during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
1 / 5

West quarterback Brock Purdy (15), of Iowa State, looks to pass under pressure from East linebacker James Houston IV, from Jackson State, during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV (41) tackles Prairie View running back Ahmad Antoine (5) after a short run during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
2 / 5

Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV (41) tackles Prairie View running back Ahmad Antoine (5) after a short run during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
East linebacker James Houston IV, of Jackson State, (41) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
3 / 5

East linebacker James Houston IV, of Jackson State, (41) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida A&M quarterback Junior Muratovic (7) is tackled by Jackson State defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon (12) and linebacker James Houston IV (41) on fourth down late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
4 / 5

Florida A&M quarterback Junior Muratovic (7) is tackled by Jackson State defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon (12) and linebacker James Houston IV (41) on fourth down late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Jim Rassol/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV (41) and defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (12) tackle Prairie View running back Ahmad Antoine (5) after a short run during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 / 5

Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV (41) and defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (12) tackle Prairie View running back Ahmad Antoine (5) after a short run during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stats: Houston spent his first four seasons at Florida and transferred to Jackson State for his senior year. A four-year player, after a 2017 red shirt season. He played 49 games with 13 starts, all of them in 2021 and his one season at Jackson State, where he had career bests of 24.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

Offseason pass rush roster: Rashod Berry, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, Jessie Lemonier, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara.

Analyst's take from Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Overall, Houston needs to mature his rush plan, but his length, heavy hands and explosive pursuit of the quarterback are traits worth betting on."

Behind the Scenes: Aidan Hutchinson & Jameson Williams arrive in Detroit

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson & Jameson Williams arriving in Detroit and touring the Allen Park practice facility.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 63

Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 63

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Bastin, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Bastin, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 63

Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 63

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 63

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 63

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 63

Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 63

Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safeties Coach Brian Duker, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 63

Detroit Lions Safeties Coach Brian Duker, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 63

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 63

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 63

Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell greeting Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tim Twentyman's take: Houston has experience playing both inside linebacker and rush linebacker, but he made his biggest impact in college getting after the quarterback. He led the FCS with seven forced fumbles and tied for second with 24.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. Late in the sixth round, that production is worth a closer look.

Mike O'Hara's take: At this point in the draft teams are looking for prospects with valuable traits. Houston's is getting to the quarterback. For a pass rusher, that's a a good one to have.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

Lions trade down, draft LB Malcolm Rodriguez

With the 188th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of tight end James Mitchell.

news

Lions draft tight end James Mitchell

With the 177th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end James Mitchell.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Safety Kerby Joseph

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of safety Kerby Joseph.

news

Lions draft safety Kerby Joseph

With the 97th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select safety Kerby Joseph.

Advertising