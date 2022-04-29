Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions traded the No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 12 (also gaining pick No. 46) to take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, arguably one of the top receivers in this draft class.

In Williams, the Lions have acquired a huge big-play threat for their offense. Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to also lead the nation.

Of the 13 receivers in Crimson Tide program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a single season, Williams finished third on Alabama's single-season receiving yardage list with 1,572 yards, trailing only DeVonta Smith (1,856; 2020) and Amari Cooper (1,727; 2014).

Unfortunately, Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game, but we all know ACL tears aren't what they used to be thanks to modern medicine. The Lions and general manager Brad Holmes obviously did their medical homework on Williams and feel good about his recovery progress.

Williams, in an appearance on the NFL Network at Alabama's pro day earlier this offseason, said he hoped to be running by the draft, which he showed on Twitter in recent weeks, and ready to play by the start of his rookie season.