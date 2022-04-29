A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Tim Twentyman's take: With Jacksonville going Travon Walker at No. 1, one of the best pure pass rushers in this draft falls to Brad Holmes and the Lions at No. 2. Hutchinson has terrific size and strength, which should allow him to play up and down coordinator Aaron Glenn's defensive line. He's expected to slot into one of the defensive end spots in Detroit's new 4-3 base defense and give them an elite pass rusher off the edge.