KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

How comfortable is Holmes with the roster coming out of the draft?

Roster building is never really complete, according to Holmes.

"Obviously, there's more windows to add players, the season doesn't start until September," he said. "But, I will say on both sides of the ball, especially from a depth standpoint, there's still areas where we can still add and we'll definitely look to do that for sure."

How active will the Lions be in signing undrafted rookie free agents?

The Lions roster is in a better spot than it was following the draft last year, and Holmes thinks they'll be a little less aggressive in that department in the coming days following the draft.

"It's fuller than it was last year a little bit, which is a good thing," Holmes said of the current roster. "We are active. We might not be able to sign as many as we were able to sign last year, but again, that's a good problem to have.

"You just have to be a little bit more strategic and selective, which we have a really good college free agency process, a very collaborative process. We put a lot of work into that process, so we feel good about it. We've just got to sign a little bit less guys."