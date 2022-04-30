A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Josh Paschal

Player: Defensive end Josh Paschal, Kentucky.
Pick: Round 2, 46 overall.
Ht.Wt: 6-3/268.
Combine results: 4.77 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 1.62 in the 10-yard split.
Stats: Four-year player, with one year as a red shirt. 52 games with 37 starts. Career totals: 37 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks. Set personal highs in 2021 of 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Bio: Highly recruited high school athlete, he had an offer from Ohio State as a sophomore. Also had offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State before settling on Kentucky.
A versatile tough athlete, he was used at multiple positions on Kentucky's defensive line.
Analyst's take from Daniel Jeremiah on NFL Network Friday night: "This is a darn good player. Put him in the middle, and play him on the edge."
Tim Twentyman's take: A super athletic edge rusher, Paschal recorded 15.5 tackles for loss in 2021, second most in the SEC. He plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, which the Lions need more of. He plays the run well, has good instincts, and adds another impact player along Detroit's front with some position flexibility.
Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions went back to defense, which was no surprise. Nor was it a surprise that they added a player with a background of playing multiple positions with durability in his five seasons at Kentucky.