A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Josh Paschal

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:14 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Defensive end Josh Paschal, Kentucky.

Pick: Round 2, 46 overall.

Ht.Wt: 6-3/268.

Combine results: 4.77 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 1.62 in the 10-yard split.

Stats: Four-year player, with one year as a red shirt. 52 games with 37 starts. Career totals: 37 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks. Set personal highs in 2021 of 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Bio: Highly recruited high school athlete, he had an offer from Ohio State as a sophomore. Also had offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State before settling on Kentucky.

A versatile tough athlete, he was used at multiple positions on Kentucky's defensive line.

Analyst's take from Daniel Jeremiah on NFL Network Friday night: "This is a darn good player. Put him in the middle, and play him on the edge."

Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal (4) runs after intercepting the ball during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal (4) runs 77 yards after intercepting a Mississippi State pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (4) blocks the kick of Tennessee punter Paxton Brooks (37) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (4) celebrates after sacking UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of the NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (38) runs a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (38) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Kentucky linebacker Joshua Paschal blocks a punt by Eastern Michigan punter Jake Julien which turned the ball over to Kentucky leading to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won the game 24-20. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)
David Stephenson

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (38) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) lines up against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) pursues Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tim Twentyman's take: A super athletic edge rusher, Paschal recorded 15.5 tackles for loss in 2021, second most in the SEC. He plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, which the Lions need more of. He plays the run well, has good instincts, and adds another impact player along Detroit's front with some position flexibility.

Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions went back to defense, which was no surprise. Nor was it a surprise that they added a player with a background of playing multiple positions with durability in his five seasons at Kentucky.

