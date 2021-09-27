O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Looking at Campbell's message after tough loss

We start with Campbell's message:

1. Coach's view: Campbell was stunned by the loss, but he was analytical about what had transpired to turn a win into a loss.

"I don't know how to describe it," he said of his emotions. "I didn't think it (the ball) would make it. I know he could reach if you kick it low.

"If you said they were going to kick a 66-yarder to win the game, you'd take the odds.

"But they made it. They put themselves in position to do it, too. How do we get one more opportunity to take a swing at it? Because that's (the opportunity to kick the field goal) why. That's what happens."

Campbell saw some good things in the game. The defense sacked Ravens QB Lamar Jackson four times and never let him really dominate the game, and the offense came out of hibernation in the second half to give the Lions a 17-16 lead on Ryan Santoso's field goal with 1:04 left.

The bottom line, though, is that the Lions are 0-3.

2. Silver lining: Campbell and his staff have preached improvement, and he did not stray from that.

"I also know, the silver lining is, we're getting better," he said. "We really are. I thought we were going to find out a lot about this crew – our guys I'm talking about. Baltimore is a gritty, tough team year in and year out.